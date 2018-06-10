Weather delays Game 3 of Nashville Super Regional

We'll have to wait a little bit longer to see if Mississippi State or Vanderbilt punches a ticket to Omaha. Lightning in the Nashville area has delayed Game 3 of the Super Regional.

With lightning within eight miles of Hawkins Field, the stadium will be cleared & we’ll enter a 30-minute delay#HailState?? pic.twitter.com/Zt5GCyA2oA — MSU Baseball ? (@HailStateBB) June 10, 2018

Weather delay got us like... ?? pic.twitter.com/0GPCsAb77U — Vanderbilt Baseball (@VandyBaseball) June 10, 2018

The winner of the Super Regional will advance to the College World Series. MSU is vying for their first CWS berth since 2013. Vandy looks for their 4th appearance in the last 8 years.

More than a few MSU fans have made the trip to Nashville this week. Rachel Richlinski profiled them here.

Nashville Super Regional

All Times Central

Mississippi State 10, Vanderbilt 8

Vanderbilt 4, Mississippi State 3

Game 3: Sunday TBD (TV: ESPN2)

- Jacob Billingsley will start for MSU

