Mississippi State beats Vanderbilt in extras to advance to College World Series

The Rally Banana will have one more destination: Omaha.
Mississippi State scored 4 runs in the 11th inning to beat Vanderbilt 10-6 in Game 3 of the Nashville Super Regional. The Bulldogs head to the College World Series for the first time since 2013.
Tanner Allen doubled down the right field line in the top of the 11th to give MSU a 7-6 lead. Justin Foscue drew a bases loaded walk. Luke Alexander drove home two more with a single
????— NCAA Baseball (@NCAACWS) June 11, 2018
Freshmen give @HailStateBB the extra-inning lead!#RoadToOmaha pic.twitter.com/SOv1FCSaaz
10-6 @HailStateBB in the 11th.— SEC Network (@SECNetwork) June 11, 2018
This game is bananas. ?? pic.twitter.com/ywm5SQlpFF
The folks with the Rally Llama rallied from 3 runs down to force extras. Pat DeMarco cut it to 6-4 with a solo HR. Ethan Paul tied the game in one swing. His two-run blast made it a 6 all ballgame.
MADNESS ??— NCAA Baseball (@NCAACWS) June 11, 2018
IN ??
THE ??
MUSIC ??
CITY ??#RoadToOmaha pic.twitter.com/z3WFoyx6Iq
Jake Mangum gave MSU the lead in the top of the 9th with a RBI double. The Bulldogs tacked on two more runs to take a 6-3 lead.
?? MANGUM = CLUTCH ??#RoadToOmaha pic.twitter.com/48jGew806N— NCAA Baseball (@NCAACWS) June 11, 2018
Pure jubilation. ??— NCAA Baseball (@NCAACWS) June 11, 2018
Three outs away for @HailStateBB... pic.twitter.com/JnkFZ0ZjBd
Mississippi State will face Washington in the first game of the College World Series.
Nashville Super Regional
All Times Central
Mississippi State 10, Vanderbilt 8
Vanderbilt 4, Mississippi State 3
Mississippi State 10, Vanderbilt 6
- Bulldogs advance to College World Series
Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.
1720 Valley View Drive
Birmingham, AL 35209
(205) 322-6666
publicfile@wbrc.com
(205) 583-4343EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.