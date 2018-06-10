Mississippi State and Vanderbilt tied late in Game 3 of Nashville Super Regional

Game 3 of the Nashville Super Regional was delayed over 2 hours thanks to lightning & rain in the area. Mississippi State and Vanderbilt have delivered drama and then some.
Jake Mangum gave MSU the lead in the top of the 9th with a RBI double. The Bulldogs tacked on two more runs to take a 6-3 lead.
?? MANGUM = CLUTCH ??#RoadToOmaha pic.twitter.com/48jGew806N— NCAA Baseball (@NCAACWS) June 11, 2018
Pure jubilation. ??— NCAA Baseball (@NCAACWS) June 11, 2018
Three outs away for @HailStateBB... pic.twitter.com/JnkFZ0ZjBd
But the folks with the Rally Llama wouldn't back down from the folks with the Rally Banana. Pat DeMarco cut it to 6-4 with a solo HR. Ethan Paul tied the game in one swing. His two-run blast made it a 6 all ballgame.
Don't go to bed just yet... ??@VandyBaseball has the tying run at the plate. One out. Bottom of the 9th.— NCAA Baseball (@NCAACWS) June 11, 2018
??: ESPN2 pic.twitter.com/omHwc70EX4
MADNESS ??— NCAA Baseball (@NCAACWS) June 11, 2018
IN ??
THE ??
MUSIC ??
CITY ??#RoadToOmaha pic.twitter.com/z3WFoyx6Iq
We're tied at 6 in the 10th inning.
The winner of the Super Regional will advance to the College World Series. MSU is vying for their first CWS berth since 2013. Vandy looks for their 4th appearance in the last 8 years.
You can watch the game on ESPN2 or here:
More than a few MSU fans have made the trip to Nashville this week. Rachel Richlinski profiled them here.
Nashville Super Regional
All Times Central
Mississippi State 10, Vanderbilt 8
Vanderbilt 4, Mississippi State 3
Game 3: In progress (TV: ESPN2)
