Mississippi State and Vanderbilt tied late in Game 3 of Nashville Super Regional

Game 3 of the Nashville Super Regional was delayed over 2 hours thanks to lightning & rain in the area. Mississippi State and Vanderbilt have delivered drama and then some.

Jake Mangum gave MSU the lead in the top of the 9th with a RBI double. The Bulldogs tacked on two more runs to take a 6-3 lead.

But the folks with the Rally Llama wouldn't back down from the folks with the Rally Banana. Pat DeMarco cut it to 6-4 with a solo HR. Ethan Paul tied the game in one swing. His two-run blast made it a 6 all ballgame.

Don't go to bed just yet... ??@VandyBaseball has the tying run at the plate. One out. Bottom of the 9th.



We're tied at 6 in the 10th inning.

The winner of the Super Regional will advance to the College World Series. MSU is vying for their first CWS berth since 2013. Vandy looks for their 4th appearance in the last 8 years.

Nashville Super Regional

All Times Central

Mississippi State 10, Vanderbilt 8

Vanderbilt 4, Mississippi State 3

Game 3: In progress (TV: ESPN2)

