FIRST ALERT: Storms chances increase by mid-week, feels-like temps topping 95 degrees

FIRST ALERT FOR MORE SCATTERED STORMS: The heat is on! Temperatures have reached the low 90s in many areas today and now we’re monitoring the daily round of pop-up showers and storms. We’ve tracked some big lightning producers near Centre and also the Gadsden areas. Additional pop-up showers and storms will be developing through this evening and most of this wet weather will come to an end by 1 a.m. I can’t rule out a strong thunderstorm, with small hail, gusty winds, and frequent lightning. Keep an eye out for lightning and precipitation alerts on the WBRC First Alert weather App.

INCREASE IN STORMS THIS WEEK: Tomorrow is going to be much like today with most of the pop-up storm and shower development impacting the area during the afternoon and evening. We will start off Monday with some sunshine and another big rise in temperatures, with feels-like conditions in the mid to upper 90s by early afternoon. So plan for very hot conditions and the possibility of a storm delay in the afternoon. I do think our chances for a passing storm will be much higher on Tuesday and we may have a storm Tuesday night. We will be tracking an upper level disturbance that will pass overhead and this will enhance the coverage of showers and storms for Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures will still have plenty of time to recover due to the scattered nature of the wet weather so the hot and muggy pattern will continue. I don’t see an organized threat of severe weather but I can’t rule out one of these summer time storms reaching severe levels.

LONG RANGE OUTLOOK: Some of the long range mode guidance continues to generate a disturbance over the Gulf later this week. However, we see trends of this system being located well south and west of our area. There is a chance some of the deeper tropical moisture could lift into southwest Alabama by the weekend so this may enhance our coverage of afternoon storms, especially over our southwest counties. We will also be tracking a backdoor cold front that will d rop in from the northeast and help spark some afternoon rainfall. So rain chances will likely remain higher than average through Father’s Day. I will be sharing more specifics and radar updates in my forecast beginning at 9 p.m. on WBRC Fox6!

