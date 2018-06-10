B'ham mayor announces city's first LGBTQ liaison

Birmingham mayor Randall Woodfin has selected Josh Coleman as the city's first LGBTQ liaison to serve as both a spokesperson for the city as well as a representative of LGBTQ interests.

Coleman will start June 25. The announcement was made today at PrideFest at Sloss Furance.

"We are very excited to have Josh at the table," Woodfin said in a press release. "Birmingham is the city that taught the world the importance of inclusion. Josh will help us continue to uphold that legacy of equality by ensuring that all of our citizens have a voice in this administration."

Coleman currently serves as is vice president of Central Alabama Pride, a nonprofit organization focused on celebrating pride and diversity in Central Alabama. He is also a volunteer with the Human Rights Campaign, a certified life coach and an ordained minister. He previously worked as chief operating officer of Rickmark Inc., a large multi-unit Pizza Hut franchisee.

Coleman's position as the LGBTQ liaison with the city will focus on the public safety of the LGBTQ communities. He will build upon the relationship between the LGBTQ community and the City of Birmingham through provision of fair and professional policies and services.

