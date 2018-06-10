Better Call Saul season 4 will bring some Jimmy-Kim drama - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Better Call Saul season 4 will bring some Jimmy-Kim drama

The days of "James McGill, Attorney at Law" being uttered with sweet British cadence are almost over.

Better Call Saul's fourth season is due to hit AMC this August, and according to series lead Bob Odenkirk, it's gonna be a doozy.

He and showrunner Vince Gilligan hit the ATX Television Festival to promote the forthcoming season and the actor revealed that the divide between the prequel character's persona and the one we know and love-slash-loathe from Breaking Bad is about to close a bit.

Per Entertainment Weekly, he also hinted that things between Jimmy and Kim (Rhea Seehorn) are about to take a dramatic turn, saying, "There are scenes between Jimmy and Kim that are on another level that you haven't seen on this show. They're outside of character that a real couple needs to have... and it makes his life in Breaking Bad all the more tragic because she's not in his life."

Of course, Chuck's fiery demise (sob) is expected to play a big part in his transformation from the earnest Jimmy into the corner-cutting Saul as well.

Better Call Saul is scheduled to return to AMC for its fourth season starting Monday, Aug. 6 at 9/8c.

