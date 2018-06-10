Better Call Saul season 4 will bring some Jimmy-Kim drama

Westworld: who are we supposed to be rooting for?

Westworld: who are we supposed to be rooting for?

Sons of Anarchy has lost a member of its crew. Actor Alan O'Neill, who played the Irish mobster Hugh, has died at the age of 47.

Sons of Anarchy has lost a member of its crew. Actor Alan O'Neill, who played the Irish mobster Hugh, has died at the age of 47.

HBO has ordered a pilot for the first of its five potential Game of Thrones spin-offs and will travel back in time deep into Westeros' complicated history.

HBO has ordered a pilot for the first of its five potential Game of Thrones spin-offs and will travel back in time deep into Westeros' complicated history.

The first Game of Thrones spin-off will go into Westeros' deep past

The first Game of Thrones spin-off will go into Westeros' deep past

The days of "James McGill, Attorney at Law" being uttered with sweet British cadence are almost over.

The days of "James McGill, Attorney at Law" being uttered with sweet British cadence are almost over.



By Amanda Bell,

The days of "James McGill, Attorney at Law" being uttered with sweet British cadence are almost over.

Better Call Saul's fourth season is due to hit AMC this August, and according to series lead Bob Odenkirk, it's gonna be a doozy.

He and showrunner Vince Gilligan hit the ATX Television Festival to promote the forthcoming season and the actor revealed that the divide between the prequel character's persona and the one we know and love-slash-loathe from Breaking Bad is about to close a bit.

Per Entertainment Weekly, he also hinted that things between Jimmy and Kim (Rhea Seehorn) are about to take a dramatic turn, saying, "There are scenes between Jimmy and Kim that are on another level that you haven't seen on this show. They're outside of character that a real couple needs to have... and it makes his life in Breaking Bad all the more tragic because she's not in his life."

Of course, Chuck's fiery demise (sob) is expected to play a big part in his transformation from the earnest Jimmy into the corner-cutting Saul as well.

Better Call Saul is scheduled to return to AMC for its fourth season starting Monday, Aug. 6 at 9/8c.

Other Links From TVGuide.com

Better Call Saul

Bob Odenkirk