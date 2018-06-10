Blue Jays prospect Guerrero Jr. to miss at least 4 weeks

TORONTO (AP) - The Toronto Blue Jays say prospect Vladimir Guerrero Jr. will miss at least four weeks because of a strained patellar tendon in his left knee.

The son of Hall of Fame outfielder Vladimir Guerrero and one of baseball's highest-ranked prospects, Guerrero Jr. left Wednesday's game for Double-A New Hampshire after going 2 for 2 with two singles, raising his average to .407. He was placed on the seven-day disabled list the following day and traveled to Toronto's spring training facility in Florida on Friday for tests.

A third baseman, Guerrero Jr. has 11 home runs and 55 RBIs in 53 games this season. He also has 18 doubles and 20 walks.

Guerrero signed with Toronto in July 2015 and made his minor league debut the following year. At two levels of Class-A last season, he hit .323 with 13 home runs and 76 RBIs in 119 games.

