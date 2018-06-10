Authorities ID woman hit and killed while running across Hwy 21 - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Authorities ID woman hit and killed while running across Hwy 21 in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, AL (WBRC) -

Calhoun County authorities have identified a woman who was hit and killed after running across Highway 21/Pelham Road Saturday night. 

Erika Fisher, 45, was struck by a car while running toward a state trooper post around 9 p.m.

