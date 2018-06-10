Fred: Sunday thunderstorms

Our typical summer-like weather pattern (note summer is officially over a week away) but the areas of showers and thunderstorms will continue spurred on by afternoon heating and possibly continuing into the early evening hours. As we saw yesterday, some isolated areas of stronger storm activity can also produce strong wind gusts. Afternoon highs will continue around 90 but Heat Index Values are expected to remain below 100 with slightly lower dew points by afternoon.

Overnight lows will likely range from 69-72. A broad area of high pressure will remain anchored over the Northern Gulf allowing for little day-to-day change in the weather pattern. Temperatures in the afternoon will continue to top out around 90 with enough moisture in place to allow for the continued development of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Strong, gusty winds associated with the thunderstorms are possible each day. Beginning Monday there will be a better chance for showers and thunderstorms in East Alabama with more development expected overnight in counties to the south and west. More moisture may translate into more rain Tuesday and Wednesday with rain chances remaining high into next weekend. At least one forecast model continues to hint at possible tropical formation late in the week but the system still appears to most models to lack sufficient tropical moisture for development but it is a system which bears watching for the next several days. Overall, the extended forecast looks typical for summer in the Southeast.

