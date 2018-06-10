By Tyler Lacoma



Content Provided by

Looking for the best Samsung phones? Samsung’s lines, particularly the well-regarded Galaxy series, are filled with many different models for different types of users and they come at a wide variety of prices. Picking one out on your own can be hard. We’re going to help out with a list of the top Samsung phones with details on what makes them great. Check out our list to see what matches your needs, and where you can buy one.

Note that your preferred phone carrier is likely tooffertheir own versions of these models, but it’s always smart to make sure they sell what you are looking for, or that your chosen unlocked model is compatible with your network.

Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus ($820) The Galaxy S9 Plus showcases the cutting edge of Samsung tech, and includes a ton of tempting features, including an upgraded, dual-lens camerathat is one of the best you can find in any smartphone. Other desirable features, like out-of-the-box waterproofing and wireless charging, are also included. The high definition AMOLED Infinity Display is gorgeous, and there is a big battery, ensuring your phone will last. It’s pretty expensive compared to our other top picks, but you also get the best of everything. Buy it now at: Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 ($750) If you’re looking for a slightly cheaper price and really like using a stylus with your phone,the Galaxy Note 8 may be an even better pick than the S9 Plus. The 6.3-inch AMOLED screen is one of the most beautiful we have seen, making this phone a pleasure to work on. The dual camera is also very good for snapping photos, and this phone is great for social media use or professional work. It may not quite match the style and power of the S9 Plus, but it’s certainly worth considering. Buy it now at: Amazon

Samsung Galaxy S9 ($720) Knock a hundred bucks off the S9 Plus price tag, downsize the screen to 5.8-inches, and you have the Galaxy S9, an incredibly good phone with a smaller form factor. If you like smaller phones for their pocket fit or easier handling, the S9 may be better than the Plus version. It still comes with water resistance, a wonderful AMOLED screen, wireless charging, and expanded storage options, so you aren’t losing much except for a little screen real estate, a bit of battery capacity, and the second camera on the back with the telephoto lens. Buy it now at: Amazon

Samsung Galaxy S8 Active ($849) Do you find that many modern smartphones are a little too fragile for your everyday adventures — and yet you can’t help feeling envious of the latest Galaxy models your friends have? Worry no more, the Galaxy S8 Active is the phone for you. This is a ruggedized version of the Galaxy S series that’s built to survive in tougher conditions. The 5.8-inch, Full HD, AMOLED screen is shatter-resistant, and the frame boasts military-grade metal protection to prevent damage in case of drops onto hard surfaces, even without a protective case (although a case may still be a good idea). Buy it now at: Samsung (AT&T version)

Samsung Galaxy A5 ($280) You don’t have to spend a fortune to snag a decent Samsung smartphone. The A5 is under $300 and it sports a Full HD, 5.2-inch, Super AMOLED screen, 16-megapixel cameras front and back, and plenty of power under the hood. It also has an IP68 rating, meaning it can take a dunk without damage. There’s also 32GB of storage, with an option to expand via the MicroSD card slot. The flat display may lack the attractive curves of Samsung’s top phones, but with a metal unibody the A5 is still good-looking and a bargain at this price. Buy it now at: Amazon

Samsung Galaxy J2 Pro ($125) The J2 Pro is a great choice if you’re looking for the most affordable Galaxy phone. It gives you the basic Galaxy experience without bumping the price up: That includes a 5-inch AMOLED screen (at a 960 x 540-pixel resolution), 16GB of internal memory, and an 8-megapixel camera with autofocus. It’s a much smaller phone than the new Galaxy S lines too, which makes it handy for those of us who prefer smaller smartphones…and only want the essentials. Buy it now at: Amazon