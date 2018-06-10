Pit bull saves family from fire, tries to carry baby outside by diaper

STOCKTON, CA (RNN) – A California mother says her pit bull puppy is a hero after the dog alerted the family to a fire at their home, helping them get out safely.

As flames ate away at a fourplex in Stockton, CA, early on the morning of June 3, Nana Chaichanhda says her 8-month-old pit bull Sasha began banging at the back door.

"I open it, and she runs in and starts barking at me like crazy, and I was like, 'OK, this is weird. This is not like her,'" Chaichanhda told KTXL.

While Chaichanhda was figuring out her neighbor’s building was on fire, the dog had run past her and into the bedroom, where the woman’s 7-month-old daughter, Masailah, was on the bed.

By the time Chaichanhda arrived, Sasha was already trying to save the baby girl.

"I ran into the room, and I see Sasha," Chaichanhda told KCRA. "She has my baby by the diaper, just dragging her off the bed – trying to get her to safety."

At Stockton family is crediting their eight-month-old pitbull Sasha with saving them by waking them up and grabbing the baby by the diaper when their house caught on fire pic.twitter.com/he5QI4Xum6 — Tom Miller (@KCRAMiller) June 8, 2018

Sasha and Masailah have always had a special bond, according to the Sacramento Bee.

"She's in her bed every day," Chaichanhda said. "They take baths together and everything."

The family made it out of the building unharmed, but their home is now uninhabitable.

As the family tries to start over, Chaichanhda told KTXL she’s thankful for Sasha’s heroics and hopes this changes people’s view of pit bulls as family pets.

"It meant a lot. I owe her everything. If it wasn’t for her, I would have still been in bed, and things could have taken a worse turn," Chaichanhda said.

The family set up a GoFundMe page to help with expenses.

The Stockton Fire Department says the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

This is the fire that a pit bull alerted her family to in Stockton! They credit her with saving their lives https://t.co/vHX2iEpTft pic.twitter.com/vDs1B5mnic — Tom Miller (@KCRAMiller) June 8, 2018

