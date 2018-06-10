Fred: More afternoon showers and thunderstorms

Warm, moist air continues to flow across Central Alabama in a pattern typical for late spring/early summer. The Summer-Like conditions often lead to scattered showers and thunderstorms especially in the afternoon and early evening hours, a pattern which is not likely to change anytime soon. There will, however, be a ridge of high-pressure building strength over the northern Gulf which will mean a slightly more westerly component to the wind flow allowing for warm temperatures and a slight lowering of the dew point limiting afternoon Heat Index Values.

The potential will remain for an occasional strong thunderstorm each day which may produce some gusty winds but no widespread severe weather is expected. By Tuesday and Wednesday, rain chances will increase as moisture becomes more abundant. At least one forecast model shows an area of low pressure forming over Central America and lifting north into the Gulf of Mexico. This is a system which we will be watching in the week ahead for possible tropical development. Expect highs of 90 or better each day in the upcoming week. Get set to sweat!

