FIRST ALERT: More scattered thunderstorms on Sunday; hot, steamy weather continues

REST OF TONIGHT AND TOMORROW: We continue to track scattered areas of rain and storms across the area tonight and some storms have produced intense cloud to ground lightning. These storms should gradually dissipate as temperatures tumble. We will have areas of patchy dense fog early on, especially in areas that received lots of rain. This wet weather will quickly burn off, with another rapid warm-up into the 80s by late morning. Feels-like temperatures will be topping 90 degrees by lunchtime and I’m expecting scattered shower and storm development by 11 a.m. Some storms may be strong with gusty winds, frequent lightning, and small hail. The chance for scattered storms and showers will continue into the evening hours. Be sure to download our FREE First Alert Weather so you can get precipitation and lightning alerts while you’re out on the lake or by the pool.

WHAT TO EXPECT NEXT WEEK: You can expect more sizzling 90-degree heat for the start of the new week, with the chance for some afternoon pop-up storms and showers on Monday. The chance for a passing shower or storm will go up on Tuesday and especially on Wednesday as a disturbance crosses the region. So there is a chance some rain may provide temporary afternoon heat relief by the middle of the week. I would still plan on packing lots of water and plan for periods of steamy weather and sunshine. In the long range, there are some indications a storm system could take shape over the western Gulf of Mexico. We will be monitoring the tropics closely over the coming days. For now, we will maintain a chance for scattered storms and showers through the end of the work-week.

