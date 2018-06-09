Dartmouth grad Mindy Kaling to deliver commencement speech - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Dartmouth grad Mindy Kaling to deliver commencement speech

HANOVER, N.H. (AP) - Actor, comedian and author Mindy Kaling is delivering the commencement address at Dartmouth College, her alma mater.

Kaling graduated from the Ivy League school in 2001. Kaling created, wrote, produced and starred in the medical-themed comedy series "The Mindy Project," and also played Kelly Kapoor on the American version of "The Office" for many seasons.

Kaling has also written a pair of best-selling memoirs, the first of which is called "Is Everyone Hanging Out Without Me?" Her experiences at Dartmouth have occasionally served as fodder for her writing and comedy over the years.

Commencement is set to begin at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • US says immigrant dies of 'apparent suicide' in Texas jail

    US says immigrant dies of 'apparent suicide' in Texas jail

    Saturday, June 9 2018 10:32 PM EDT2018-06-10 02:32:24 GMT
    Sunday, June 10 2018 3:51 AM EDT2018-06-10 07:51:53 GMT

    A Washington Post report, citing unnamed Border Patrol agents, said he was with his wife and 3-year-old son and separated from them, but the federal statement made no mention of family members.

    More >>

    A Washington Post report, citing unnamed Border Patrol agents, said he was with his wife and 3-year-old son and separated from them, but the federal statement made no mention of family members.

    More >>

  • Salmonella linked to pre-cut melon sickens 60 in Midwest

    Salmonella linked to pre-cut melon sickens 60 in Midwest

    Saturday, June 9 2018 3:32 PM EDT2018-06-09 19:32:07 GMT
    Sunday, June 10 2018 3:20 AM EDT2018-06-10 07:20:00 GMT
    Health officials say a salmonella outbreak linked to pre-cut melon has sickened 60 people in five Midwestern states.More >>
    Health officials say a salmonella outbreak linked to pre-cut melon has sickened 60 people in five Midwestern states.More >>

  • Bourdain's death means loss of a voice for immigrant workers

    Bourdain's death means loss of a voice for immigrant workers

    Saturday, June 9 2018 12:52 PM EDT2018-06-09 16:52:16 GMT
    Sunday, June 10 2018 3:05 AM EDT2018-06-10 07:05:16 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jim Cooper,File). FILE - This Dec. 19, 2001 file photo shows Anthony Bourdain, the owner and chef of Les Halles restaurant, sitting at one of the tables in New York. On Friday, June 8, 2018, Bourdain was found dead in his hotel room in France...(AP Photo/Jim Cooper,File). FILE - This Dec. 19, 2001 file photo shows Anthony Bourdain, the owner and chef of Les Halles restaurant, sitting at one of the tables in New York. On Friday, June 8, 2018, Bourdain was found dead in his hotel room in France...
    As passionate as Anthony Bourdain was about the restaurant industry, he also was committed to the immigrant workers who help drive it.More >>
    As passionate as Anthony Bourdain was about the restaurant industry, he also was committed to the immigrant workers who help drive it.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly