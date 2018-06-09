Plane hits houses, crashes into pond in Florida

A small plane struck two homes before crashing into a pond in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Source: WKMG/CNN)

DAYTONA BEACH, FL (WKMG/CNN) - Authorities say a small plane hit two houses before crashing into a retention pond Saturday afternoon in Daytona Beach, Florida.

Police say no one inside either home was hurt but two people inside the plane were taken to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

“It went bzzz, boom! But I knew it was a small plane coming. I can hear it. I knew exactly what was going on," said Anthony Scott, who witnessed the crash.

"I see a flying object, so I'm completely shocked. I have no idea what it was and this is only the second time. I had witnessed a hailstorm, and so initially I'm thinking whoa, this is hail coming down tremendously and soon I realized this is much more than hail," Dorcus McCoy added.

Officials say the plane, which was carrying a flight instructor and student, went down during a heavy thunderstorm.

They were able to get out of the aircraft on their own.

As for the damaged homes, officials say one has a large hole in its roof.

The NTSB will investigate what happened.

