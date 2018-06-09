Vanderbilt hits walkoff home run to force Game 3 of Nashville Super Regional

Another Super Regional game, another walkoff home run. Elijah MacNamee hit a blast Friday in Game 1. JJ Bleday's homer in the wee hours of Sunday gives Vanderbilt a 4-3 win in Game 2.

The Bulldogs and Commodores will have a winner take all matchup on Sunday.

Jake Mangum got MSU on the board with a 2-run single in the 2nd. He also threw out a Commodore trying to take 3rd base.

HOSEDDDD ??



Bot 5th | MSU 3 | VANDY 1 pic.twitter.com/vNpTKVp1c3 — NCAA Baseball (@NCAACWS) June 10, 2018

Jordan Westburg extended the MSU lead with a RBI double to deep left center.

But Vanderbilt tied the game in the 8th with a RBI single. We were tied at 3 until Bleday's walkoff homer in the 9th.

Jacob Billingsley will get the ball in Game 3. First pitch is Sunday at 5:00pm, you can watch it on ESPN2. The winner will head to Omaha for the College World Series.

More than a few MSU fans have made the trip to Nashville this week. Rachel Richlinski profiled them here.

