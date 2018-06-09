7th annual Magic City Caribbean Food and Music Festival draws 12,000

The 7th annual Magic City Caribbean Food and Music Festival drew around 12,000 people at Linn Park on Saturday for the celebration.

There was live music, dancing and interactive events for the entire family. There was also a Caribbean parade with costumed performers starting in Marconi Park and ending in Linn Park

Special guests for the festival include a delegation from Jamaica including the Mayor of Kingston.

