Double homicide investigation underway in St. Clair Co.

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, AL (WBRC) -

Authorities are investigating a double homicide in St. Clair County.

The St. Clair County Sheriff's Office found a white male and white female dead on a walking trail near Highway 78 and Cook Springs Road.

Deputies received the call around 3:45 p.m. There's no word of relation between the victims or if there are any suspects.

We will provide more information when it is available.

