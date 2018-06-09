Arrest made in St. Clair Co. double homicide

Birmingham mayor Randall Woodfin has selected Josh Coleman as the city's first LGBTQ liaison to serve as both a spokesperson for the city as well as a representative of LGBTQ interests.More >>
Birmingham mayor Randall Woodfin has selected Josh Coleman as the city's first LGBTQ liaison to serve as both a spokesperson for the city as well as a representative of LGBTQ interests.More >>
Kevin Wayne McCrory, 41, has been charged with two counts of murder and is being held in the St. Clair County Jail with no bond.More >>
Kevin Wayne McCrory, 41, has been charged with two counts of murder and is being held in the St. Clair County Jail with no bond.More >>
Calhoun County authorities have identified a woman who was hit and killed after running across Highway 21/Pelham Road Saturday night.More >>
Calhoun County authorities have identified a woman who was hit and killed after running across Highway 21/Pelham Road Saturday night.More >>
Our typical summer-like weather pattern (note summer is officially over a week away) but the areas of showers and thunderstorms will continue spurred on by afternoon heating and possibly continuing into the early evening hours.More >>
Our typical summer-like weather pattern (note summer is officially over a week away) but the areas of showers and thunderstorms will continue spurred on by afternoon heating and possibly continuing into the early evening hours.More >>
Warm, moist air continues to flow across Central Alabama in a pattern typical for late spring/early summer.More >>
Warm, moist air continues to flow across Central Alabama in a pattern typical for late spring/early summer.More >>