Arrest made in St. Clair Co. double homicide

A man has been arrested for Saturday's double homicide in St. Clair County.

Kevin Wayne McCrory, 41, has been charged with two counts of murder and is being held in the St. Clair County Jail with no bond.

An investigation continues after Logan D. Lambert, 20, and Hope M. Trapp, 20, were found dead at a walking track in the 8600 block of U.S. Hwy 78 on Saturday afternoon. Authorities say the victims were shot during an altercation at the walking track.

