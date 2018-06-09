Wes: More hot weather, chance of pop-up storms for Sunday

TRACKING SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS: This weekend the weather is back to classic summer mode in Alabama. The combination of heat and humidity will make it feel very warm this evening and there are isolated pop-up showers and storms on radar. The storms and showers have been short-lived and very slow movers due to a weak flow pattern aloft. We will continue to see more of these spotty showers and storms through the early evening hours but the wet weather will gradually decrease later tonight with the loss of daytime heating. You can expect a repeat setup for Sunday, with pop-up showers and storms returning by lunchtime. I would water the lawn and garden since this wet weather is going to be rather hit or miss. Highs will reach the upper 80s and low 90s, with feels-like temperatures in the mid to upper 90s. Some storms may produce more frequent cloud to ground lightning and gusty winds. Be sure to download our FREE First Alert Weather so you can get precipitation and lightning alerts while you’re out on the lake or by the pool.

WHAT TO EXPECT NEXT WEEK: You can expect more sizzling 90-degree heat for the start of the new week, with the chance for some afternoon pop-up storms and showers on Monday. The chance for a passing shower or storm will go up on Tuesday and especially on Wednesday as a disturbance crosses the region. So there is a chance some rain could provide some temporary afternoon heat relief by the middle of the week. I would still plan on packing lots of water and plan for periods of steamy weather and sunshine. In the long range, there remains lots of model disagreement on the possibility of a storm system taking shape over the Gulf. The pattern we’re in won’t be changing much, so we will at-least see afternoon storm and shower development through late week. I will have an update on the tropics and long range forecast after baseball tonight on WBRC Fox6 News.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.