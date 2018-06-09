I-459 NB lanes reopened near Grants Mill Road

UPDATE: All lanes are reopened.

State Troopers are working to clean up a scene on I-459 that has all northbound lanes closed.

A three-vehicle wreck, including a tractor trailer, near Grants Mill Road. The commercial vehicle is on its side with diesel fuel leaking.

Drivers should find alternate routes, but those near the crash are being routed off I-459 north at the Grants Mill Road exit.

Two people involved in the crash have been sent to the hospital.

We will provide more information when it is available.

