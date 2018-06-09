Yanks Masahiro Tanaka goes on DL with hamstring strains - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Yanks Masahiro Tanaka goes on DL with hamstring strains

By TERRIN WAACK
AP Sports Writer

NEW YORK (AP) - Masahiro Tanaka was put on the 10-day disabled list by the New York Yankees, a day after the pitcher strained both hamstrings running the bases during the Subway Series opener against the Mets.

The Yankees made the move before Saturday night's game at Citi Field and recalled infielder Ronald Torreyes from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre of the Triple-A International League.

Tanaka was scoring his first major league run on Aaron Judge's sacrifice fly during the sixth inning when he felt stiffness in both hamstrings. Tanaka was pulled after that, and the Yankees went on to win 4-1.

A 29-year-old right-hander in his fifth big league season, Tanaka is 7-2 with a 4.58 ERA in 13 starts. Tanaka missed a turn in September 2015 after straining his right hamstring while running to first after bunting at Citi Field.

