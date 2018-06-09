E3: ‘Jedi Fallen Order’ will take gamers to the Star Wars universe in late 2019

The biggest movie of all time for Marvel Studios had one of the most successful premieres of all time, with Avengers: Infinity War passing multiple box office milestones on its way to setting a new opening weekend record.More >>
During Electronic Arts' presentation at E3 2018, we got a big surprise from Respawn Entertainment's CEO Vince Zampella: There's a new Star Wars game coming and it takes us to a dark time in the Star Wars universe.More >>
Tom Cruise has posted the first photo from Top Gun 2, the sequel to the 1986 action film that cast him as hotshot pilot Pete "Maverick" Mitchell, which has officially begun production after years of rumors.More >>
Enhance Games and Sony announced Tetris Effect during a special pre-E3 event. The game serves up Tetris in gorgeous environments like underwater and space, and it supports PlayStation VR.More >>
After rumors suggested that Andrew Lincoln would only appear in a half of the next season of The Walking Dead, it was confirmed that Lauren Cohan, who plays Maggie, will also only appear in the first six episodes of season 9.More >>
