E3: ‘Jedi Fallen Order’ will take gamers to the Star Wars universe in late 2019

After rumors suggested that Andrew Lincoln would only appear in a half of the next season of The Walking Dead, it was confirmed that Lauren Cohan, who plays Maggie, will also only appear in the first six episodes of season 9.

After rumors suggested that Andrew Lincoln would only appear in a half of the next season of The Walking Dead, it was confirmed that Lauren Cohan, who plays Maggie, will also only appear in the first six episodes of season 9.

Enhance Games and Sony announced Tetris Effect during a special pre-E3 event. The game serves up Tetris in gorgeous environments like underwater and space, and it supports PlayStation VR.

Enhance Games and Sony announced Tetris Effect during a special pre-E3 event. The game serves up Tetris in gorgeous environments like underwater and space, and it supports PlayStation VR.

Tom Cruise has posted the first photo from Top Gun 2, the sequel to the 1986 action film that cast him as hotshot pilot Pete "Maverick" Mitchell, which has officially begun production after years of rumors.

Tom Cruise has posted the first photo from Top Gun 2, the sequel to the 1986 action film that cast him as hotshot pilot Pete "Maverick" Mitchell, which has officially begun production after years of rumors.

During Electronic Arts' presentation at E3 2018, we got a big surprise from Respawn Entertainment's CEO Vince Zampella: There's a new Star Wars game coming and it takes us to a dark time in the Star Wars universe.

During Electronic Arts' presentation at E3 2018, we got a big surprise from Respawn Entertainment's CEO Vince Zampella: There's a new Star Wars game coming and it takes us to a dark time in the Star Wars universe.

The biggest movie of all time for Marvel Studios had one of the most successful premieres of all time, with Avengers: Infinity War passing multiple box office milestones on its way to setting a new opening weekend record.

The biggest movie of all time for Marvel Studios had one of the most successful premieres of all time, with Avengers: Infinity War passing multiple box office milestones on its way to setting a new opening weekend record.

By Jayce Wagner



Content Provided by

We got a big surprise from Respawn Entertainment’s CEO Vince Zampella during Electronic Arts’ E3 2018 presentation at EA Play: There’s a new Star Wars game coming and it will take us to a dark time in the Star Wars universe. Its title gives us a hint about its content: In Jedi Fallen Order, players take on the role of a Jedi during the purge, when the budding Empire is hunting the Jedi to extinction.

Details are a little fuzzy beyond that. Zampella confirms that the game takes place between Star Wars: Episode III and Episode IV and we’ll likely see it hit store shelves around the 2019 holiday season. That’s it. No gameplay, concept art, or even a logo.

Still, these details are the first we’ve really seen from this game, which EA and Respawn Entertainment teased in early 2016.

“I have been playing Star Wars games my whole life, now I get to make a Star Wars game,” wrote game director Stig Asmussen on the Respawn Entertainment blog in early 2016. “On top of that, I get to do it at Respawn, a studio comprised of the most talented collection of game makers, creators, visionaries, and (most importantly) advocates for the player, that I have had the good fortune to work with. And we, like you all, have no shortage of Star Wars passion.”

It’s impressive that Respawn has managed to keep such a tight lid on details about the game, given the fervor that Star Wars properties are typically met with. That’s not to mention the number of pre-E3 leaks we’ve already seen this year. A part of that could be due to the way Respawn has structured its Star Wars team, starting small and growing outward.

“Now, I understand on the surface this might sound a bit dry, but developing a game within the ever-expanding Star Wars universe opens up so many paths for us to go down, and an unparalleled playground to design within,” Asmussen continued. “We have already planted the seeds by assembling a small, but incredibly talented team, ready for the amazing journey that lies ahead. With this in mind, we are looking to expand the dream.”

This blog entry reads a bit differently now that we actually have some small details about the upcoming game. We’re still in the dark here, but the prospect of a story-driven action game in the Star Wars universe is an exciting one.

Does ‘Empire’ reign? Is ‘Jedi’ supreme? Ranking all of the Star Wars movies

Everything we know about ‘Star Wars: Episode IX’ so far

You’re doing it wrong! Here’s the perfect way to watch every Star Wars film



helps readers keep tabs on the fast-paced world of tech with all the latest news, fun product reviews, insightful editorials, and one-of-a-kind sneak peeks.