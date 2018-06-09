UAB to pay $25K per game to lease new downtown stadium - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - The University of Alabama at Birmingham has found a new home for its football program.

Al.com reports the UA System Board of Trustees on Friday approved an agreement between UAB and the Birmingham-Jefferson Civic Center Authority for the use of the stadium. Under the terms, UAB will lease the stadium for its practices, six to 10 home games and post-game play for 20 years. Rent for the first 10 years will be $25,000 per regular season game, $15,000 for any post-season game and $10,000 for the UAB spring practice game.

After 10 years, the rental rate will be renegotiated.

Currently, UAB pays $15,000 a game to play at Legion Field, which is owned by the city of Birmingham.

The $174 million downtown stadium is projected to be open in 2021.

