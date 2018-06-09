Fred: A warm weekend underway

A weak area of low pressure near the Gulf will move slowly northeast today pulling more moisture into the state.

Meanwhile another disturbance will drop south from the Tennessee Valley so with the additional moisture and aided by afternoon heating there will be more isolated to scattered shower or thunderstorm activity especially during the hours of maximum heating.

A few storms could even continue into the early evening hours. Beginning this afternoon, in fact, we will see increased rain chances with temperatures a degree or two cooler in East Alabama than in the west but still 90 or better in almost all locations.

Tonight's lows will range from around 68 to near 71. Warm southerly wind will continue to bring increasing moisture to the region bringing increasing chances of afternoon and evening thunderstorms.

Wind flow may become more southwesterly bringing in even more Gulf moisture next week along with even warmer temperatures. The good news is this particular wind flow will bring slightly lower dew points so Heat Index Readings will not be significantly high.

The threat for any strong-to-severe storms will also be limited by this somewhat drier air.

The best rain chances will likely come in the Tuesday-Wednesday time frame with another ridge of high pressure building by week's end over the Northern Gulf.

Stay well hydrated and don't forget the sunscreen!

