2 grown up Harry Potters will compete on Broadway soon

NEW YORK (AP) - This fall, Broadway-goers will get a chance to see both Harry Potter and "Harry Potter."

Daniel Radcliffe, who played the boy wizard in the J.K. Rowling franchise, will return to Broadway in "The Lifespan of a Fact," co-starring Bobby Cannavale and Cherry Jones. Leigh Silverman will direct.

The show will begin performances on Sept. 20 and will officially open on October 18. It will face-off against the Tony-nominated play "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child," which picks up 19 years from where Rowling's last novel left off and portrays Potter and his friends as grown-ups.

"The Lifespan of a Fact" centers on the investigation of a Las Vegas teen's suicide. Radcliffe's Broadway credits include "Equus," ''How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying" and "The Cripple of Inishmaan."

