Bikesharing coming to Montgomery in August

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Bikesharing is coming to Montgomery.

Al.com reports the Montgomery City Council earlier this week approved an ordinance paving the way for the program, following input from the Montgomery Bicycle Club. It lays out provisions for potential bikesharing vendors.

Birmingham's Zyp Bikeshare program began in 2015, while Mobile is launching its program this summer.

Montgomery Mayor Todd Strange says the city already has more than 156 miles of bicycle infrastructure, and the program is another step toward Montgomery becoming a destination city.

