Moschino hosts a big top bash for circus-themed resort show - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Moschino hosts a big top bash for circus-themed resort show

(Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP). Model walks down the catwalk at the MOSCHINO Spring/Summer 2019 Menswear Resort Womenswear Show and Party on Friday, June 8, 2018, in Burbank, Calif. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP). Model walks down the catwalk at the MOSCHINO Spring/Summer 2019 Menswear Resort Womenswear Show and Party on Friday, June 8, 2018, in Burbank, Calif.
(Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP). Model walks down the catwalk at the MOSCHINO Spring/Summer 2019 Menswear Resort Womenswear Show and Party on Friday, June 8, 2018, in Burbank, Calif. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP). Model walks down the catwalk at the MOSCHINO Spring/Summer 2019 Menswear Resort Womenswear Show and Party on Friday, June 8, 2018, in Burbank, Calif.
(Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP). Alessandra Ambrosio walks down the catwalk at the MOSCHINO Spring/Summer 2019 Menswear Resort Womenswear Show and Party on Friday, June 8, 2018, in Burbank, Calif. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP). Alessandra Ambrosio walks down the catwalk at the MOSCHINO Spring/Summer 2019 Menswear Resort Womenswear Show and Party on Friday, June 8, 2018, in Burbank, Calif.
(Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP). Gwen Stefani attends the MOSCHINO Spring/Summer 2019 Menswear Resort Womenswear Show and Party on Friday, June 8, 2018, in Burbank, Calif. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP). Gwen Stefani attends the MOSCHINO Spring/Summer 2019 Menswear Resort Womenswear Show and Party on Friday, June 8, 2018, in Burbank, Calif.
(Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP). Emma Roberts attends the MOSCHINO Spring/Summer 2019 Menswear Resort Womenswear Show and Party on Friday, June 8, 2018, in Burbank, Calif. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP). Emma Roberts attends the MOSCHINO Spring/Summer 2019 Menswear Resort Womenswear Show and Party on Friday, June 8, 2018, in Burbank, Calif.

By Associated Press
By NICOLE EVATT

BURBANK, Calif. (AP) - Leave it to Jeremy Scott to make the circus couture.

The Moschino designer known for his whimsical collections and theatrical flair threw a big top bash Friday complete with circus performers and a Ferris wheel for the brand's women's resort and menswear collections.

Cirque du Scott opened with the designer-turned-greatest showman teasing "death-defying acts of glamour" to the audience, which included Gwen Stefani, Kris Jenner, January Jones, Billy Idol, Emma Roberts, Aubrey Plaza, Eve and Paris Jackson.

His troupe of runway rock stars worked the tent in spectacular sequins, a rainbow of contrasting patterns and textures, shimmering top hats, tiny parasols and some groovy 1960s-style bell bottoms and peace signs thrown in for good measure.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Report: Downed power lines sparked deadly California fires

    Report: Downed power lines sparked deadly California fires

    Saturday, June 9 2018 1:33 AM EDT2018-06-09 05:33:54 GMT
    Saturday, June 9 2018 9:04 AM EDT2018-06-09 13:04:58 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File). FILE - In this Oct. 13, 2017 file photo, a firefighter carries a water hose to put out a fire burning along the Highway 29 near Calistoga, Calif. Downed power lines caused a dozen Northern California wildfires last fall, i...(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File). FILE - In this Oct. 13, 2017 file photo, a firefighter carries a water hose to put out a fire burning along the Highway 29 near Calistoga, Calif. Downed power lines caused a dozen Northern California wildfires last fall, i...
    State fire officials say Pacific Gas & Electric power lines and equipment sparked a dozen wildfires that destroyed thousands of homes and killed at least 15 people last October in California's wine country.More >>
    State fire officials say Pacific Gas & Electric power lines and equipment sparked a dozen wildfires that destroyed thousands of homes and killed at least 15 people last October in California's wine country.More >>

  • Bourdain suicide a reminder of celebrities' distance from us

    Bourdain suicide a reminder of celebrities' distance from us

    Friday, June 8 2018 3:31 PM EDT2018-06-08 19:31:32 GMT
    Saturday, June 9 2018 9:04 AM EDT2018-06-09 13:04:22 GMT
    (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2016, file photo, Anthony Bourdain participates in the BUILD Speaker Series to discuss the online film series "Raw Craft" at AOL Studios in New York. Bourdain has been found dead in his ...(Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2016, file photo, Anthony Bourdain participates in the BUILD Speaker Series to discuss the online film series "Raw Craft" at AOL Studios in New York. Bourdain has been found dead in his ...
    We thought we knew them: The suicides of Anthony Bourdain and Kate Spade show the gap between public image and private life.More >>
    We thought we knew them: The suicides of Anthony Bourdain and Kate Spade show the gap between public image and private life.More >>

  • The Latest: Chef recalls serving Bourdain regional fare

    The Latest: Chef recalls serving Bourdain regional fare

    Friday, June 8 2018 9:52 AM EDT2018-06-08 13:52:08 GMT
    Saturday, June 9 2018 9:04 AM EDT2018-06-09 13:04:04 GMT
    (Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Oct. 5, 2017 file photo, Executive Producer and narrator chef Anthony Bourdain attends the premiere of "Wasted! The Story of Food Waste" at the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema in New York. Bourdain ...(Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Oct. 5, 2017 file photo, Executive Producer and narrator chef Anthony Bourdain attends the premiere of "Wasted! The Story of Food Waste" at the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema in New York. Bourdain ...
    Friends and colleagues of American TV celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain are saying they're shocked and heartbroken over his death.More >>
    Friends and colleagues of American TV celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain are saying they're shocked and heartbroken over his death.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly