Moschino hosts a big top bash for circus-themed resort show

(Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP). Emma Roberts attends the MOSCHINO Spring/Summer 2019 Menswear Resort Womenswear Show and Party on Friday, June 8, 2018, in Burbank, Calif.

(Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP). Gwen Stefani attends the MOSCHINO Spring/Summer 2019 Menswear Resort Womenswear Show and Party on Friday, June 8, 2018, in Burbank, Calif.

(Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP). Alessandra Ambrosio walks down the catwalk at the MOSCHINO Spring/Summer 2019 Menswear Resort Womenswear Show and Party on Friday, June 8, 2018, in Burbank, Calif.

(Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP). Model walks down the catwalk at the MOSCHINO Spring/Summer 2019 Menswear Resort Womenswear Show and Party on Friday, June 8, 2018, in Burbank, Calif.

(Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP). Model walks down the catwalk at the MOSCHINO Spring/Summer 2019 Menswear Resort Womenswear Show and Party on Friday, June 8, 2018, in Burbank, Calif.

By Associated Press

By NICOLE EVATT

BURBANK, Calif. (AP) - Leave it to Jeremy Scott to make the circus couture.

The Moschino designer known for his whimsical collections and theatrical flair threw a big top bash Friday complete with circus performers and a Ferris wheel for the brand's women's resort and menswear collections.

Cirque du Scott opened with the designer-turned-greatest showman teasing "death-defying acts of glamour" to the audience, which included Gwen Stefani, Kris Jenner, January Jones, Billy Idol, Emma Roberts, Aubrey Plaza, Eve and Paris Jackson.

His troupe of runway rock stars worked the tent in spectacular sequins, a rainbow of contrasting patterns and textures, shimmering top hats, tiny parasols and some groovy 1960s-style bell bottoms and peace signs thrown in for good measure.

