Thousands in London for Trooping the Color spectacle - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Thousands in London for Trooping the Color spectacle

(AP Photo/Frank Augstein). Britain's Queen Elizabeth rides in a carriage to attend the annual Trooping the Colour Ceremony in London, Saturday, June 9, 2018. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein). Britain's Queen Elizabeth rides in a carriage to attend the annual Trooping the Colour Ceremony in London, Saturday, June 9, 2018.
(AP Photo/Frank Augstein). Soldiers march for the annual Trooping the Colour Ceremony in London, Saturday, June 9, 2018. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein). Soldiers march for the annual Trooping the Colour Ceremony in London, Saturday, June 9, 2018.
(AP Photo/Frank Augstein). Britain's Prince Harry, left, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex ride in a carriage to attend the annual Trooping the Colour Ceremony in London, Saturday, June 9, 2018. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein). Britain's Prince Harry, left, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex ride in a carriage to attend the annual Trooping the Colour Ceremony in London, Saturday, June 9, 2018.
(AP Photo/Frank Augstein). Britain's Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, right, and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall ride in a carriage to attend the annual Trooping the Colour Ceremony in London, Saturday, June 9, 2018. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein). Britain's Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, right, and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall ride in a carriage to attend the annual Trooping the Colour Ceremony in London, Saturday, June 9, 2018.

LONDON (AP) - Hundreds of British soldiers are taking part in the annual Trooping the Color ceremony in London marking Queen Elizabeth II's official birthday celebration in front of thousands of spectators.

The spectacle is expected to include an appearance by Prince Harry and his new wife, former American actress Meghan Markle, who will later join other members of the royal family on the balcony at Buckingham Palace after the event to watch a Royal Air Force fly by.

The 92-year-old queen, who recently had a successful cataract operation, watched the ceremony from a dais and will inspect the lines of guardsmen in bearskin hats and scarlet tunics.

The ceremony originated from traditional preparations for battle. Flags, or colors, were "trooped" so soldiers in the ranks would be able to recognize them.

The Queen's actual birthday is April 21.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Bourdain suicide a reminder of celebrities' distance from us

    Bourdain suicide a reminder of celebrities' distance from us

    Friday, June 8 2018 3:31 PM EDT2018-06-08 19:31:32 GMT
    Saturday, June 9 2018 7:02 AM EDT2018-06-09 11:02:37 GMT
    (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2016, file photo, Anthony Bourdain participates in the BUILD Speaker Series to discuss the online film series "Raw Craft" at AOL Studios in New York. Bourdain has been found dead in his ...(Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2016, file photo, Anthony Bourdain participates in the BUILD Speaker Series to discuss the online film series "Raw Craft" at AOL Studios in New York. Bourdain has been found dead in his ...
    We thought we knew them: The suicides of Anthony Bourdain and Kate Spade show the gap between public image and private life.More >>
    We thought we knew them: The suicides of Anthony Bourdain and Kate Spade show the gap between public image and private life.More >>

  • The Latest: Chef recalls serving Bourdain regional fare

    The Latest: Chef recalls serving Bourdain regional fare

    Friday, June 8 2018 9:52 AM EDT2018-06-08 13:52:08 GMT
    Saturday, June 9 2018 7:02 AM EDT2018-06-09 11:02:21 GMT
    (Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Oct. 5, 2017 file photo, Executive Producer and narrator chef Anthony Bourdain attends the premiere of "Wasted! The Story of Food Waste" at the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema in New York. Bourdain ...(Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Oct. 5, 2017 file photo, Executive Producer and narrator chef Anthony Bourdain attends the premiere of "Wasted! The Story of Food Waste" at the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema in New York. Bourdain ...
    Friends and colleagues of American TV celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain are saying they're shocked and heartbroken over his death.More >>
    Friends and colleagues of American TV celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain are saying they're shocked and heartbroken over his death.More >>

  • Critics blast Trump for sending border detainees to prison

    Critics blast Trump for sending border detainees to prison

    Friday, June 8 2018 12:01 AM EDT2018-06-08 04:01:05 GMT
    Saturday, June 9 2018 6:54 AM EDT2018-06-09 10:54:56 GMT
    (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File). FILE - In this May 7, 2018, file photo, Attorney General Jeff Sessions listens during a news conference in San Diego near the border with Tijuana, Mexico. A judge allowed a lawsuit challenging U.S. immigration authorities...(AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File). FILE - In this May 7, 2018, file photo, Attorney General Jeff Sessions listens during a news conference in San Diego near the border with Tijuana, Mexico. A judge allowed a lawsuit challenging U.S. immigration authorities...
    U.S. immigration authorities say they are transferring more than 1,600 detainees arrested at the Southwest border, including parents they've separated from their children, to federal prisons, saying they're running...More >>
    U.S. immigration authorities say they are transferring more than 1,600 detainees arrested at the Southwest border, including parents they've separated from their children, to federal prisons, saying they're running out of room at their own facilities.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly