Authorities: Police official in PA town sent explicit message to teen

The police department of Aliquippa, PA, is without leadership after the assistant chief was arrested. (Source: WPXI via CNN)

ALIQUIPPA, PA (WPXI/CNN) – The town of Aliquippa has lost its top two police officials in the past week.

That's 25 percent of the force.

Assistant Chief Joseph Perciavalle is off the job after he was arrested on charges related to sending a sexually explicit message to a 17-year-old.

The video message was allegedly included in a group chat that included the minor.

Perciavalle was the acting police chief after Wednesday night, when the city council put Chief Donald Couch on paid administrative leave.

That came as the result of complaints by officers in the department.

The police department has been under investigation since a raid on the town's municipal building in March revealed financial irregularities there.

It's also under fire for the unsolved murder of a 33-year-old teacher on Mother's Day.

Aliquippa is about 28 miles from Pittsburgh.

Copyright 2018 WPXI via CNN. All rights reserved.