Fred: A warm, humid Saturday morning

Rain chances begin to trend higher today and tomorrow in Central Alabama as moist southerly winds continue to pump moisture into the region.

This all means we're in for a more typical summer-like weather pattern with most of the rain occurring during the hours of maximum afternoon heating in the form of scattered showers and thunderstorms.

By the beginning of next week a pair of new weather disturbances will swing south increasing afternoon rain chances through mid-week.

By the end of the work-week, forecast models indicate lower rain chances although there are some indications more tropical moisture making its way into the Gulf States, leading to continued afternoon rain chances through Friday.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.