12-year-old Iowa boy accused of killing cat, threatening couple - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

12-year-old Iowa boy accused of killing cat, threatening couple with knife

A man in Clinton, IA, said a 12-year-old boy killed his family cat and threatened him and his wife. (Source: WQAD/Miller family photo via CNN) A man in Clinton, IA, said a 12-year-old boy killed his family cat and threatened him and his wife. (Source: WQAD/Miller family photo via CNN)

CLINTON, IA (WQAD/CNN) – A 12-year-old boy is facing charges after allegedly attacking a couple after killing their cat.

What started as a Sunday dedicated to family turned into the most terrifying moment in Wayne Miller's life.

The incident began when Miller heard a horn blow outside.

"I told my wife, 'Something's not right. I'm going to check it,'" Miller said.

He soon discovered the horn was from his boat parked out back.

"The engine compartment was open. All the covers were open. That's when I knew someone had been there," Miller said.

As he got up to inspect his property in disarray, someone jumped out with a knife.

"And I caught him about here. That's when he spun around and said, 'I have a knife.' That's when I realized it was a kid," Miller said.

Miller said he tried talking to the boy, telling him he would call his parents.

He didn't want to hurt the boy, so he loosened his grip and the boy got away – and immediately went for his knife.

"My wife was right there, and he's saying he was going to stab us in the chest," Miller said. "He was calling out that he was going to stab us in the chest, and he was all smiles. Staring my wife in the face, four inches away from her face, and he was not ... he thought it was a good old time."

The two restrained the boy until police arrived and arrested him.

"And this was even before we knew about the cat," Miller said.

The family cat, Pitty Pat, had a run-in with the 12-year-old first.

"I picked her up and I went to rush over to the hose – she was covered in fluids – to get them off," Miller said. "And I'm washing her, and that's when I saw the cut marks on her back and blood flowing. I kind of lost it."

Miller rushed the cat to the vet, but she didn’t make it.

Miller's now installing a new security system around his home to keep his family safe after the incident.

The 12-year-old is charged with first-degree burglary and animal torture.

