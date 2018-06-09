Trump throws G-7 into disarray with tweets after he leaves - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Trump throws G-7 into disarray with tweets after he leaves

By CATHERINE LUCEY, ROB GILLIES and KEN THOMAS
Associated Press

LA MALBAIE, Quebec (AP) - President Donald Trump threw the G-7 summit into disarray Saturday, tweeting that the U.S. was pulling back its endorsement of the group's communique in part because of what he called Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's "false statements" at a news conference.

Trump's tweets from Air Force One, which was flying him to Singapore for next week's summit with North Korea's Kim Jong Un, came just as Canada released the group's official communique, which took a generally positive view of the leaders' positions on trade matters even though there were tensions with the U.S.

In a pair of tweets, Trump lashed out at his G-7 host, accusing its leader of being dishonest and weak and contending that Canada had taken advantage of U.S. interests. A few hours earlier, Trudeau had told reporters that all seven leaders had come together to sign a joint declaration.

"Based on Justin's false statements at his news conference, and the fact that Canada is charging massive Tariffs to our U.S. farmers, workers and companies, I have instructed our U.S. Reps not to endorse the Communique as we look at Tariffs on automobiles flooding the U.S. Market!" the president tweeted.

He followed up by tweeting: "PM Justin Trudeau of Canada acted so meek and mild during our @G7 meetings only to give a news conference after I left saying that, "US Tariffs were kind of insulting" and he "will not be pushed around." Very dishonest & weak. Our Tariffs are in response to his of 270% on dairy!"

