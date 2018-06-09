Pruitt interrupted by protester with lotion bottle - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Pruitt interrupted by protester with lotion bottle

A protester mocked EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt using a lotion bottle after reports surfaced that he sent his security team in search of a special lotion brand. (Source: CNN/Pool) A protester mocked EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt using a lotion bottle after reports surfaced that he sent his security team in search of a special lotion brand. (Source: CNN/Pool)

(CNN) – A protester used a bottle of lotion to mock Environmental Protection Agency chief Scott Pruitt Friday.

She held up the bottle and shouted at Pruitt while he was speaking at a Faith and Freedom Coalition conference in Washington, D.C.

The lotion was a reference to a report in The Washington Post that Pruitt sent his security detail in search of a certain lotion given to guests at Ritz-Carlton hotels.

It's the latest in a series of allegations involving improper spending and ethics violations Pruitt has faced for months.

Security escorted the woman out of the event. Pruitt remarked the protest was typical of the left, which he accused of not wanting to "talk about results."

Copyright 2018 CNN. All rights reserved.

  • National politicsNational politicsMore>>

  • Critics blast Trump for sending border detainees to prison

    Critics blast Trump for sending border detainees to prison

    Friday, June 8 2018 12:01 AM EDT2018-06-08 04:01:05 GMT
    Saturday, June 9 2018 1:22 AM EDT2018-06-09 05:22:28 GMT
    (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File). FILE - In this May 7, 2018, file photo, Attorney General Jeff Sessions listens during a news conference in San Diego near the border with Tijuana, Mexico. A judge allowed a lawsuit challenging U.S. immigration authorities...(AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File). FILE - In this May 7, 2018, file photo, Attorney General Jeff Sessions listens during a news conference in San Diego near the border with Tijuana, Mexico. A judge allowed a lawsuit challenging U.S. immigration authorities...
    U.S. immigration authorities say they are transferring more than 1,600 detainees arrested at the Southwest border, including parents they've separated from their children, to federal prisons, saying they're running...More >>
    U.S. immigration authorities say they are transferring more than 1,600 detainees arrested at the Southwest border, including parents they've separated from their children, to federal prisons, saying they're running out of room at their own facilities.More >>

  • Ex-Senate aide appears in federal court after indictment

    Ex-Senate aide appears in federal court after indictment

    Friday, June 8 2018 3:41 AM EDT2018-06-08 07:41:11 GMT
    Saturday, June 9 2018 1:16 AM EDT2018-06-09 05:16:06 GMT
    (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File). FILE - In this May 9, 2018, file photo, CIA nominee Gina Haspel, center seated, testifies during a confirmation hearing of the Senate Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington. A former employee of ...(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File). FILE - In this May 9, 2018, file photo, CIA nominee Gina Haspel, center seated, testifies during a confirmation hearing of the Senate Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington. A former employee of ...
    A former staff employee of the Senate intelligence committee has been indicted on charges of lying to the FBI about contacts with reporters.More >>
    A former staff employee of the Senate intelligence committee has been indicted on charges of lying to the FBI about contacts with reporters.More >>

  • Trump: First lady had 'big operation,' can't fly for a month

    Trump: First lady had 'big operation,' can't fly for a month

    Friday, June 8 2018 8:51 AM EDT2018-06-08 12:51:22 GMT
    Saturday, June 9 2018 1:15 AM EDT2018-06-09 05:15:37 GMT
    (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik). First lady Melania Trump, center, accompanied by Vice President Mike Pence, left, applauds as President Donald Trump speaks to employees at the Federal Emergency Management Agency Headquarters, Wednesday, June 6, 2018, in Wash...(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik). First lady Melania Trump, center, accompanied by Vice President Mike Pence, left, applauds as President Donald Trump speaks to employees at the Federal Emergency Management Agency Headquarters, Wednesday, June 6, 2018, in Wash...
    President Donald Trump has added to the intrigue surrounding his wife, Melania's, recent absence from the public eye following kidney treatment.More >>
    President Donald Trump has added to the intrigue surrounding his wife, Melania's, recent absence from the public eye following kidney treatment.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly