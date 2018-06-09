Dodgers' Walker Buehler pulled from start with rib soreness - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Dodgers' Walker Buehler pulled from start with rib soreness

(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong). Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Walker Buehler throws against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning of a baseball game, Friday, June 8, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong). Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Walker Buehler throws against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning of a baseball game, Friday, June 8, 2018, in Los Angeles.
(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong). Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Walker Buehler throws against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning of a baseball game, Friday, June 8, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong). Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Walker Buehler throws against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning of a baseball game, Friday, June 8, 2018, in Los Angeles.

By BY JILL PAINTER LOPEZ
Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Dodgers starter Walker Buehler has been pulled from a start with rib soreness, another blow to an injury-depleted Los Angeles pitching staff.

The Dodgers announced Buehler's injury Friday night. Buehler was perfect through four innings against the Atlanta Braves and still cruising with one out in the sixth when manager Dave Roberts and trainer Nathan Lucero went to the mound. After a lengthy discussion, Buehler was pulled. He didn't show any obvious signs of injury.

The rookie right-hander had just struck out Johan Camargo when Roberts and Lucero ran into the field. Switch-pitcher Pat Venditte relieved Buehler.

Buehler has been a bright spot during a rugged year for the Dodgers' rotation. Los Angeles is currently without Clayton Kershaw, Rich Hill, Kenta Maeda, Hyun-Jin Ryu and Dennis Santana, who was pulled shortly before a scheduled start Thursday. Roberts had gone to the bullpen 15 times over the previous two games.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Critics blast Trump for sending border detainees to prison

    Critics blast Trump for sending border detainees to prison

    Friday, June 8 2018 12:01 AM EDT2018-06-08 04:01:05 GMT
    Saturday, June 9 2018 1:32 AM EDT2018-06-09 05:32:18 GMT
    (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File). FILE - In this May 7, 2018, file photo, Attorney General Jeff Sessions listens during a news conference in San Diego near the border with Tijuana, Mexico. A judge allowed a lawsuit challenging U.S. immigration authorities...(AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File). FILE - In this May 7, 2018, file photo, Attorney General Jeff Sessions listens during a news conference in San Diego near the border with Tijuana, Mexico. A judge allowed a lawsuit challenging U.S. immigration authorities...
    U.S. immigration authorities say they are transferring more than 1,600 detainees arrested at the Southwest border, including parents they've separated from their children, to federal prisons, saying they're running...More >>
    U.S. immigration authorities say they are transferring more than 1,600 detainees arrested at the Southwest border, including parents they've separated from their children, to federal prisons, saying they're running out of room at their own facilities.More >>

  • Trump signals support for states deciding if pot is legal

    Trump signals support for states deciding if pot is legal

    Friday, June 8 2018 3:41 PM EDT2018-06-08 19:41:34 GMT
    Saturday, June 9 2018 1:32 AM EDT2018-06-09 05:32:01 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump steps off Air Force One as he arrives for the G7 Summit, Friday, June 8, 2018, in Canadian Forces Base Bagotville, Canada.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump steps off Air Force One as he arrives for the G7 Summit, Friday, June 8, 2018, in Canadian Forces Base Bagotville, Canada.
    President Donald Trump says he's inclined to support a bipartisan effort in Congress to ease the U.S. ban on marijuana.More >>
    President Donald Trump says he's inclined to support a bipartisan effort in Congress to ease the U.S. ban on marijuana.More >>

  • Bourdain suicide a reminder of celebrities' distance from us

    Bourdain suicide a reminder of celebrities' distance from us

    Friday, June 8 2018 3:31 PM EDT2018-06-08 19:31:32 GMT
    Saturday, June 9 2018 1:13 AM EDT2018-06-09 05:13:26 GMT
    (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2016, file photo, Anthony Bourdain participates in the BUILD Speaker Series to discuss the online film series "Raw Craft" at AOL Studios in New York. Bourdain has been found dead in his ...(Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2016, file photo, Anthony Bourdain participates in the BUILD Speaker Series to discuss the online film series "Raw Craft" at AOL Studios in New York. Bourdain has been found dead in his ...
    We thought we knew them: The suicides of Anthony Bourdain and Kate Spade show the gap between public image and private life.More >>
    We thought we knew them: The suicides of Anthony Bourdain and Kate Spade show the gap between public image and private life.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly