LEADING OFF: Top pitchers Strasburg, Tanaka, Ohtani ailing

(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin). Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin, of Russia, hoists the Stanley Cup after the Capitals defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 4-3 in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals Thursday, June 7, 2018, in Las Vegas.

(AP Photo/Kyusung Gong). Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani, third from right, is removed from the baseball game against the Kansas City Royals during the fifth inning in Anaheim, Calif., Wednesday, June 6, 2018.

(AP Photo/Adam Hunger). New York Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka runs home to score a run on a sacrifice fly by teammate Aaron Judge during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Friday, June 8, 2018, in New York.

(AP Photo/Alex Brandon). Washington Nationals starting pitcher Stephen Strasburg throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants at Nationals Park, Friday, June 8, 2018, in Washington.

A look at what's happening around the majors Saturday:

AILING ACES

Star pitchers Stephen Strasburg, Masahiro Tanaka and Shohei Ohtani all had a rough start to the weekend.

Strasburg had to exit after just two innings when Washington hosted the Giants because of tightness in his pitching shoulder. The Nats said the right-hander also had shoulder inflammation and would have an MRI.

Tanaka was forced to leave with hamstring problems after sprinting to score his first major league run in the New York Yankees' win over the Mets. He raced home on Aaron Judge's sacrifice fly at Citi Field.

Ohtani was put on the disabled list by the Los Angeles Angels with a sprained ligament in his pitching elbow. The team said the two-way Japanese sensation will be out at least three weeks.

A CAPITAL IDEA

Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin is set to throw out the first pitch at Nationals Park, two days after leading the club to its first Stanley Cup championship. Ovechkin won the Conn Smythe Trophy as the playoff MVP, and his teammates will be on hand for his ceremonial toss before the Nationals host San Francisco. Ovechkin is bringing something else, too - the shiny silver Cup.

HOMELY

The Mets have lost nine straight at Citi Field after falling to the Yankees 4-1 Friday night in the Subway Series opener. The Mets will try to break the skid when Steve Matz (2-4, 3.42 ERA) starts against Domingo German (0-4, 5.44), who is searching for his first major league win.

SMOOTH SAILING

The Mariners have won 16 of 20 and taken over the AL West lead. Ace Felix Hernandez will try to keep Seattle headed in the right direction when he starts at Tampa Bay. King Felix is 9-2 lifetime against the Rays, including a perfect game in 2012. Blake Snell (7-3) starts for the Rays, who have lost eight in a row.

TAKE THE TRAM

Detroit first base coach Ramon Santiago is away from the team with his wife about to give birth, so Alan Trammell has been filling in. Now a special assistant to the Tigers general manager, Trammell will be inducted into the Hall of Fame next month. The Tigers will also retire the No. 3 that Trammell wore.

CLOSE

Cubs shortstop Addison Russell has been out of the starting lineup for four straight games because of a bruised left middle finger. He entered Friday as part of a double switch against Pittsburgh.

