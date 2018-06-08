FIRST ALERT: Expect a few weekend thunderstorms

The heat and humidity returns this weekend. This will mean a slightly better chance for thunderstorms Saturday afternoon. Temperatures will climb into the lower 90s.

The forecast looks good for the Birmingham Heart Walk at Railroad Park. Temperatures will reach the upper 80s by noon. We'll see a small chance for thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Rain chances are expected to be higher on Sunday with increasing clouds. Temperatures again will reach the upper 80s to lower 90s.

An unsettled weather pattern will continue through most of next week. This will mean higher than average rain chances Monday through Thursday. The best chances for rain will generally be during the afternoon hours.

