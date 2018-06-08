MacNamee hits 3-run HR, Mississippi State leads Game 1 of Nashville Super Regional

Elijah MacNamee is at it again. The Tallahassee Regional MVP is making an early impact in the Nashville Super Regional.
He made a great grab in the 2nd to deny the Commodores extra bases.
Going, going... SNAGGED! ??— NCAA Baseball (@NCAACWS) June 9, 2018
MacNamee doing things for @HailStateBB on D now! pic.twitter.com/rUh31iZPSH
MacNamee highlighted a five-run 3rd inning with a 3-run blast.
MACDADDY DOES IT AGAIN! ??— NCAA Baseball (@NCAACWS) June 9, 2018
Try and stop him.#RoadToOmaha pic.twitter.com/HRIiE0aVcY
The Bulldogs lead 7-2 in the 4th inning. You can watch the game on ESPN2 or here:
Nashville Super Regional
All Times Central
Game 1: In Progress (TV: ESPN2)
Game 2: Saturday 8:30pm (TV: ESPN)
Game 3: Sunday 5:00pm (TV: ESPN2)
