MacNamee hits 3-run HR, Mississippi State leads Game 1 of Nashville Super Regional

Elijah MacNamee is at it again. The Tallahassee Regional MVP is making an early impact in the Nashville Super Regional.

He made a great grab in the 2nd to deny the Commodores extra bases.

Going, going... SNAGGED! ??



MacNamee doing things for @HailStateBB on D now! pic.twitter.com/rUh31iZPSH — NCAA Baseball (@NCAACWS) June 9, 2018

MacNamee highlighted a five-run 3rd inning with a 3-run blast.

MACDADDY DOES IT AGAIN! ??



Try and stop him.#RoadToOmaha pic.twitter.com/HRIiE0aVcY — NCAA Baseball (@NCAACWS) June 9, 2018

The Bulldogs lead 7-2 in the 4th inning. You can watch the game on ESPN2 or here:

Nashville Super Regional

All Times Central

Game 1: In Progress (TV: ESPN2)

Game 2: Saturday 8:30pm (TV: ESPN)

Game 3: Sunday 5:00pm (TV: ESPN2)

