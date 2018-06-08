MacNamee hits 3-run HR, Mississippi State leads Game 1 of Nashvi - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

MacNamee hits 3-run HR, Mississippi State leads Game 1 of Nashville Super Regional

Posted by Chris Hudgison, Sports Director
Elijah MacNamee is at it again. The Tallahassee Regional MVP is making an early impact in the Nashville Super Regional.

He made a great grab in the 2nd to deny the Commodores extra bases.

MacNamee highlighted a five-run 3rd inning with a 3-run blast.

The Bulldogs lead 7-2 in the 4th inning. You can watch the game on ESPN2 or here:

Nashville Super Regional

All Times Central

Game 1: In Progress (TV: ESPN2)

Game 2: Saturday 8:30pm (TV: ESPN)

Game 3: Sunday 5:00pm (TV: ESPN2)

