Elijah MacNamee hits 2 homers including walkoff blast, MSU wins Game 1 of Super Regional

Posted by Chris Hudgison, Sports Director
Elijah MacNamee wrote another chapter in Mississippi State baseball lore. He hit two home runs Friday night, including a walkoff blast in the bottom of the 9th. The Bulldogs beat Vanderbilt 10-8 on Friday night.

MacNamee's 2nd walkoff home run of the postseason has MSU one win way from Omaha.

Elijah also robbed the Commodores of extra bases in the 2nd, and hit a three-run homer in the 3rd.

MSU led Vanderbilt 7-2 at one point, but the Dores equalized with a 5-run 5th inning. Jake Mangum's broke the 7 all tie with a RBI single in the 8th. Vandy tied it in the 9th after a triple and error by State.

The Bulldogs will go for the sweep and a spot in the College World Series Saturday night. First pitch from Nashville at 8:30pm, you can watch the game on ESPN.

Nashville Super Regional

All Times Central

Game 1: In Progress (TV: ESPN2)

Game 2: Saturday 8:30pm (TV: ESPN)

Game 3: Sunday 5:00pm (TV: ESPN2)

