Elijah MacNamee hits 2 homers including walkoff blast, MSU wins Game 1 of Super Regional

Elijah MacNamee wrote another chapter in Mississippi State baseball lore. He hit two home runs Friday night, including a walkoff blast in the bottom of the 9th. The Bulldogs beat Vanderbilt 10-8 on Friday night.

MacNamee's 2nd walkoff home run of the postseason has MSU one win way from Omaha.

If you come at the Dawgs, you best not miss!#HailState?? pic.twitter.com/4rixua7mDe — MSU Baseball ? (@HailStateBB) June 9, 2018

UNBELIEVABLE.



This kid is unstoppable!!!!! pic.twitter.com/wi2ECtlvih — NCAA Baseball (@NCAACWS) June 9, 2018

I wanna be Elijah MacNamee when I grow up.



Two homers in the Nashville Super Regional -- including a walk off!



FINAL: MSU 10, Vandy 8



MacNamee had only 3 HR in the regular season... Now he's up to 5 in the NCAA Tournament. — Rachel Richlinski (@RachRichlinski) June 9, 2018

Elijah also robbed the Commodores of extra bases in the 2nd, and hit a three-run homer in the 3rd.

Going, going... SNAGGED! ??



MacNamee doing things for @HailStateBB on D now! pic.twitter.com/rUh31iZPSH — NCAA Baseball (@NCAACWS) June 9, 2018

MACDADDY DOES IT AGAIN! ??



Try and stop him.#RoadToOmaha pic.twitter.com/HRIiE0aVcY — NCAA Baseball (@NCAACWS) June 9, 2018

MSU led Vanderbilt 7-2 at one point, but the Dores equalized with a 5-run 5th inning. Jake Mangum's broke the 7 all tie with a RBI single in the 8th. Vandy tied it in the 9th after a triple and error by State.

Not a dinger... but it does the job! ??



Mangum gives @HailStateBB the 8-7 lead in the bottom of the 8th! pic.twitter.com/Oc0pglBQ2L — NCAA Baseball (@NCAACWS) June 9, 2018

The Bulldogs will go for the sweep and a spot in the College World Series Saturday night. First pitch from Nashville at 8:30pm, you can watch the game on ESPN.

Nashville Super Regional

All Times Central

Game 1: In Progress (TV: ESPN2)

Game 2: Saturday 8:30pm (TV: ESPN)

Game 3: Sunday 5:00pm (TV: ESPN2)

