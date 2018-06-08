Missing B'ham woman believed to have dementia found safe

UPDATE: Gloria Johnson was found safe in Albertville.

Birmingham police are asking for help searching for a missing woman.

79-year-old Gloria Johnson, who is believed to have dementia, is approximately 5-foot-6, 200 pounds. She was last seen wearing black/gray lounge pants, a blue shirt with black underneath and gray tennis shoes. She was driving a white 2007 Honda Fit.

She is missing from the 700 block of Gene Reed Road.

If you have seen her, you are asked to contact police.

