Hundreds of job openings in the auto supplier business

If you need or want a job in the automotive supplier business, next week may be a good chance to get it.

"Alabama is the new Detroit in a very positive way," said Jo Bonner, the Interim Executive Director of the Tuscaloosa Industrial Development Authority.

Bonner said when it comes to the automotive and automotive supplier business, Alabama is the place to be.

Lear Corporation will be looking for about 500 workers. They will hold two 90 minute job informational meeting at the Crossplex between 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

Candidates will need a GED or a high school diploma and experience in assembly work.

You can apply online for the positions on the AIDT website. A test will be required for an interview.

Bonner said the demand keeps growing for jobs in the automotive industry in the state. "We are not surprised this epicenter of the automotive industry is in the southeastern United States. The companies are growing. The suppliers are growing," Bonner said.

For those interested in automotive jobs but don't have any assembly work experience you can get job training at AIDT or at community colleges.

"We do have a great training program. The Alabama Department of Commerce leads. We train people who might be trained in other areas of employment," Bonner said.

