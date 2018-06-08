Massive movie memorabilia auction earns more than $6M - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Massive movie memorabilia auction earns more than $6M

LOS ANGELES (AP) - An auction of more than 2,000 pieces of film memorabilia including props from "Star Wars" and "Terminator" films has earned more than $6 million.

Profiles in History says Friday that a Harley-Davidson ridden by Arnold Schwarzenegger in "Terminator 2: Judgment Day" sold for more $480,000, while a Death Star prop used in "Return of the Jedi" sold for $240,000.

Other items that sold in the "Icons & Legends of Hollywood" auction include a practice chariot used during filming of "Ben Hur," a rifle used by Jane Fonda in "Barbarella"

The chariot sold for $144,000, while a chest used to house Obi-Wan Kenobi's lightsaber in the original "Star Wars" sold for $132,000.

A spacesuit worn by Sigourney Weaver in "Alien" fetched $192,000, while the bus used in "Speed" sold for $96,000.

This story has been corrected to show the "Ben Hur" chariot sold for $144,000, not $140,000 and that a lightsaber chest, not the lightsaber.

