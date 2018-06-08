UAB football officially moving to new downtown stadium

The days of UAB playing football at Legion Field will end in 2021 when the Blazers hit the field in a new open-air stadium in downtown Birmingham.

The future move became official Friday when the University of Alabama System Board of Trustees approved a memorandum of understanding with the BJCC Stadium Complex.

UAB's 20-year lease will reserve the stadium for six to eight football games a year and 20 practices during the year. The deal also calls for UAB to have scheduling priority over other events at the facility, and UAB has an option to terminate the lease after 10 years.

UAB senior VP for finance and administration Allen Volton says the deal is good for the BJCC and the school.

"Well, it just adds to the momentum we've been building with the community's help and the great Blazer fans over the last three or four years," Volton said.

