Fathers in the Park event Saturday in Tuscaloosa

Tuscaloosa's Annette Shelby Park. (Source: WBRC video) Tuscaloosa's Annette Shelby Park. (Source: WBRC video)
TUSCALOOSA, AL (WBRC) -

Fathers in the Park and Impact Day are happening Saturday at Tuscaloosa's Annette Shelby Park.

Tuscaloosa's One Place, along with the Tuscaloosa Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, are hosting the event.

They're part of the Changing Habits and Making Parents Stronger program, or CHAMPS, that Tuscaloosa's One Place supports.

Organizers want to prevent child abuse and neglect by showing how the role of fathers can play a positive impact in kid's lives.

"We think that healthy families build healthy communities. And that starts with positive role models in the family. And what better way than to have fathers take that forefront," Brandon Chalmers with Tuscaloosa One Place explained.

The event is Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Annette Shelby Park.

