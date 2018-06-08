Between the Streams podcast

By Ryan Waniata



Content Provided by

This week’s show has a little of everything, from a strikingly lovable robot to a man made of ice (metaphorically anyway). From Transformers’ retro reboot ‘Bumblebee’ to Top Gun’s three-decades-late sequel, it’s an interesting week in entertainment, and we’ll be counting it all down for your listening pleasure.

But first, we’ll talk about the life of Anthony Bourdain, who we lost this week. We’ll be chatting briefly about his incredible legacy in food and culture, and all the people he touched before his untimely passing.

Also this week, we’ll be discussing the long list of new movies out this weekend, some interesting new cast members in Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, the latest Terminator news, and much more. So check us out today at 12 p.m. PT live, or download the podcast at the links below and take Between the Streams on the road.

Between the Streams

Between the Streams is your guide to all of the hottest, most important, and (of course) dumbest new developments in streaming and entertainment, providing a handy recap of the week that was and a preview for what’s ahead. We tackle the best and brightest movies and TV shows coming your way, including way too many superhero movies — and we love it.

At Between the Streams, we take on the big issues of our times, like whether or not Star Wars is going to go off the rails in the next few years (probably), or why five seasons is the ultimate zenith for any drama that wants to go out on top (thank you,Breaking Bad). We’re just as happy arguing about whether or notAlf was a quintessential ’80s sitcom as we are pondering Hollywood’s increasing penchant for reboots and nostalgia-driven mash-ups like Stranger Things. In short, we’re all about the most awesome, water cooler-worthy entertainment subjects that happen each and every week.

We do the tough part so you don’t have to, digging up all the stories you need to know about each Friday in a fun and succinct weekly chat. So sit back, grab something to drink, and enjoy the ride. It’s all entertainment from here, and let’s face it, we could all use the break.



helps readers keep tabs on the fast-paced world of tech with all the latest news, fun product reviews, insightful editorials, and one-of-a-kind sneak peeks.