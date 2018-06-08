SD pitcher Torres suspended after domestic violence charges - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

SD pitcher Torres suspended after domestic violence charges

NEW YORK (AP) - San Diego Padres pitcher Jose Torres has accepted a suspension without pay for the rest of the year by Major League Baseball after his December arrest on domestic violence charges.

Commissioner Rob Manfred said Friday the penalty is retroactive to June 5 and covers 100 games. The suspension will cost the reliever $349,052 of his $550,200 salary.

Torres, who hasn't pitched this season, has agreed not to appeal and will take part in an evaluation and treatment program. He was put on MLB's restricted list before spring training began.

The 24-year-old left-hander was 7-4 with one save and a 4.21 ERA in 62 games last year. He made his big league debut in 2016 and pitched four times for the Padres.

Torres pleaded not guilty Jan. 9 in Maricopa County Superior Court in Phoenix to charges in a Dec. 29 indictment: felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon or dangerous incident and misdemeanor recklessly defacing or damaging property of another person.

"We fully support the decision by the commissioner's office to suspend Jose Torres for violating the joint MLB-MLBPA domestic violence policy. We will continue to support the league's efforts to educate players and prevent instances like this from occurring in the future," the Padres said in a statement.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Trump signals support for legislation easing US ban on pot

    Trump signals support for legislation easing US ban on pot

    Friday, June 8 2018 3:41 PM EDT2018-06-08 19:41:34 GMT
    Friday, June 8 2018 6:45 PM EDT2018-06-08 22:45:08 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump steps off Air Force One as he arrives for the G7 Summit, Friday, June 8, 2018, in Canadian Forces Base Bagotville, Canada.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump steps off Air Force One as he arrives for the G7 Summit, Friday, June 8, 2018, in Canadian Forces Base Bagotville, Canada.
    President Donald Trump says he's inclined to support a bipartisan effort in Congress to ease the U.S. ban on marijuana.More >>
    President Donald Trump says he's inclined to support a bipartisan effort in Congress to ease the U.S. ban on marijuana.More >>

  • Bourdain suicide a reminder of celebrities' distance from us

    Bourdain suicide a reminder of celebrities' distance from us

    Friday, June 8 2018 3:31 PM EDT2018-06-08 19:31:32 GMT
    Friday, June 8 2018 6:44 PM EDT2018-06-08 22:44:36 GMT
    (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2016, file photo, Anthony Bourdain participates in the BUILD Speaker Series to discuss the online film series "Raw Craft" at AOL Studios in New York. Bourdain has been found dead in his ...(Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2016, file photo, Anthony Bourdain participates in the BUILD Speaker Series to discuss the online film series "Raw Craft" at AOL Studios in New York. Bourdain has been found dead in his ...
    We thought we knew them: The suicides of Anthony Bourdain and Kate Spade show the gap between public image and private life.More >>
    We thought we knew them: The suicides of Anthony Bourdain and Kate Spade show the gap between public image and private life.More >>

  • Kansas stepmom dead after leading investigator to dead boy

    Kansas stepmom dead after leading investigator to dead boy

    Friday, June 8 2018 10:55 AM EDT2018-06-08 14:55:14 GMT
    Friday, June 8 2018 6:44 PM EDT2018-06-08 22:44:24 GMT
    (Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office via AP, File). FILE - In this May 24, 2018, file booking photo, provided by the Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office in Wichita, Kan., shows Emily Glass, of Wichita, after her arrest and booking into the Sedgwick County ja...(Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office via AP, File). FILE - In this May 24, 2018, file booking photo, provided by the Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office in Wichita, Kan., shows Emily Glass, of Wichita, after her arrest and booking into the Sedgwick County ja...
    Authorities are investigating the fatal shooting of a woman found in the Kansas home of a 5-year-old boy whose stepmother led an investigator to his decomposing body three months after the child was reported missing.More >>
    Authorities are investigating the fatal shooting of a woman found in the Kansas home of a 5-year-old boy whose stepmother led an investigator to his decomposing body three months after the child was reported missing.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly