Ohio adds cameras, separate cells to prison transport vans - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Ohio adds cameras, separate cells to prison transport vans

By ANDREW WELSH-HUGGINS
Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Ohio is replacing several prison transport vans, adding cameras to them and installing individual segregation cells on board for the most violent and dangerous inmates, the state prison system said Friday.

The state will also load inmates into vans based on three levels of risk and will transport inmates alone who represent "an extraordinary safety risk," the prison system said.

The changes announced by the Department of Rehabilitation and Correction follow an investigation into the 2017 strangling death of an inmate riding in a prison van during a medical run.

Prisoner Casey Pigge pleaded guilty in September to killing fellow inmate David Johnson with a restraining chain as they rode on a transport van.

"I guess you never seen that on a bus before," Pigge boasted to the surviving inmates after Johnson's killing, according to highway patrol records. Johnson was serving an eight-year sentence for sexual battery.

Pigge was sentenced to 25 years behind bars for killing Johnson. Pigge is also serving a life sentence for using a brick to kill cellmate Luther Wade in 2016, and 30 years to life for fatally slitting the throat of his girlfriend's mother in 2008.

Pigge's violent behavior wasn't over after killing Johnson, however, according to prison authorities. Pigge and another inmate stabbed a prison guard multiple times in February, according to the prison system and the union representing Ohio prison guards.

Other changes to transport policies announced by the prison system Friday include:

- Increasing hands-on training for prison guards transporting inmates and expanding random checks of inmates' van restraints.

- Adding GPS tracking to vans.

- Directing wardens to ensure all guards transporting inmates are properly trained.

___

Andrew Welsh-Huggins can be reached on Twitter at https://twitter.com/awhcolumbus .

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • APNewsBreak: US won't prosecute Alaska gray whale kill

    APNewsBreak: US won't prosecute Alaska gray whale kill

    Friday, June 8 2018 3:01 PM EDT2018-06-08 19:01:52 GMT
    Friday, June 8 2018 5:23 PM EDT2018-06-08 21:23:07 GMT
    APNewsBreak: Federal officials have decided not to prosecute the killing of a protected gray whale by Native hunters in Alaska.More >>
    APNewsBreak: Federal officials have decided not to prosecute the killing of a protected gray whale by Native hunters in Alaska.More >>

  • Bourdain suicide a reminder of celebrities' distance from us

    Bourdain suicide a reminder of celebrities' distance from us

    Friday, June 8 2018 3:31 PM EDT2018-06-08 19:31:32 GMT
    Friday, June 8 2018 5:22 PM EDT2018-06-08 21:22:41 GMT
    (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2016, file photo, Anthony Bourdain participates in the BUILD Speaker Series to discuss the online film series "Raw Craft" at AOL Studios in New York. Bourdain has been found dead in his ...(Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2016, file photo, Anthony Bourdain participates in the BUILD Speaker Series to discuss the online film series "Raw Craft" at AOL Studios in New York. Bourdain has been found dead in his ...
    We thought we knew them: The suicides of Anthony Bourdain and Kate Spade show the gap between public image and private life.More >>
    We thought we knew them: The suicides of Anthony Bourdain and Kate Spade show the gap between public image and private life.More >>

  • US mayors push to curb gun violence, help immigrants

    US mayors push to curb gun violence, help immigrants

    Friday, June 8 2018 12:14 AM EDT2018-06-08 04:14:17 GMT
    Friday, June 8 2018 5:22 PM EDT2018-06-08 21:22:09 GMT
    A bipartisan coalition of mayors says American cities are overwhelmingly driving the nation's economy.More >>
    A bipartisan coalition of mayors says American cities are overwhelmingly driving the nation's economy.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly