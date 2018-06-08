DA drops murder charges after evidence comes to light

Jefferson County District Attorney Mike Anderton says murder charges against a man have been dropped after his defense team pointed out a problem with video evidence.

Joemarcus Fitts was arrested in April for the murder of 35-year-old Howard Dewayne Bruce.

We're told there was video evidence that the District Attorney's office said indicated Fitts was guilty. However, after further examination, the video didn't show what they originally thought.

According to Anderton, the investigation into the death of Bruce now continues.

In September 2017, Bruce was found by police in the driver's seat of his truck near the railroad track on 15th Way Southwest suffering a gunshot wound. The truck had been hit multiple times by gunfire and the tail of the truck was struck by a Norfolk Southern Train.

