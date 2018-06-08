Senate unveils farm bill, leaves food stamps alone - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Senate unveils farm bill, leaves food stamps alone

By JULIET LINDERMAN
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Senate Agriculture Committee on Friday released a bipartisan farm bill that makes mostly modest adjustments to existing programs and, unlike the House version of the bill, doesn't pick a fight over food stamps.

The Senate bill, dubbed the "Agriculture Improvement Act of 2018," is budget-neutral and aims to renew subsidy, conservation, nutrition, rural development and commodity programs set to expire on Sept. 30.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said the bill also includes a measure to legalize industrial hemp. In April, McConnell introduced a hemp legalization bill, which he said in a news release has garnered support of 24 other senators.

The farm bill will go to the committee for a vote next week and sets up a possible confrontation with the House, whose bill went after the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program, or SNAP. The House bill passed the committee on party lines, but last month failed on the floor when a group of conservative lawmakers blocked its passage over an unrelated immigration bill.

House Democrats refused to support the bill, which sought sweeping changes to the SNAP program that included tightening work requirements for aid recipients. The House bill also sought to raise the age of exemption for seniors from 49 to 59, and impose work requirements on parents with children older than 6.

The House is planning to take up its version of the bill again sometime this month.

Senators praised their version of the bill for its bipartisan nature.

"When Ranking Member Stabenow and I started this journey in Manhattan, Kansas, last year, we made a commitment to make tough choices and produce a good, bipartisan Farm Bill," Chairman Pat Roberts said in a statement. "I'm pleased that today marks a big step in the process to get a farm bill reauthorized on time."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Democrats blast Trump, NRA in fierce Nevada governor primary

    Democrats blast Trump, NRA in fierce Nevada governor primary

    Friday, June 8 2018 2:21 AM EDT2018-06-08 06:21:41 GMT
    Friday, June 8 2018 4:56 PM EDT2018-06-08 20:56:00 GMT
    (AP Photo/John Locher, File). FILE - In this May 8, 2018 file photo, Clark County Commission member Chris Giunchigliani speaks during a forum for Nevada gubernatorial candidates in Las Vegas. The fiercest primary election battle in Nevada this year is ...(AP Photo/John Locher, File). FILE - In this May 8, 2018 file photo, Clark County Commission member Chris Giunchigliani speaks during a forum for Nevada gubernatorial candidates in Las Vegas. The fiercest primary election battle in Nevada this year is ...
    The fiercest primary election battle in Nevada this year is a race between two southern Nevada Democrats vying to become the swing state's first Democratic governor in almost two decades.More >>
    The fiercest primary election battle in Nevada this year is a race between two southern Nevada Democrats vying to become the swing state's first Democratic governor in almost two decades.More >>

  • Bourdain suicide a reminder of celebrities' distance from us

    Bourdain suicide a reminder of celebrities' distance from us

    Friday, June 8 2018 3:31 PM EDT2018-06-08 19:31:32 GMT
    Friday, June 8 2018 4:55 PM EDT2018-06-08 20:55:56 GMT
    (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2016, file photo, Anthony Bourdain participates in the BUILD Speaker Series to discuss the online film series "Raw Craft" at AOL Studios in New York. Bourdain has been found dead in his ...(Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2016, file photo, Anthony Bourdain participates in the BUILD Speaker Series to discuss the online film series "Raw Craft" at AOL Studios in New York. Bourdain has been found dead in his ...
    We thought we knew them: The suicides of Anthony Bourdain and Kate Spade show the gap between public image and private life.More >>
    We thought we knew them: The suicides of Anthony Bourdain and Kate Spade show the gap between public image and private life.More >>

  • Milwaukee cop killed during chase remembered as funny, quiet

    Milwaukee cop killed during chase remembered as funny, quiet

    Friday, June 8 2018 4:31 PM EDT2018-06-08 20:31:36 GMT
    Friday, June 8 2018 4:55 PM EDT2018-06-08 20:55:43 GMT
    (Matt List/WITI-TV via AP). This Thursday, June 7, 2018, photo from video from WITI-TV in Milwaukee shows a squad car after it rolled over near an overpass during a high-speed chase with a motorist who had been driving recklessly in Milwaukee. The depa...(Matt List/WITI-TV via AP). This Thursday, June 7, 2018, photo from video from WITI-TV in Milwaukee shows a squad car after it rolled over near an overpass during a high-speed chase with a motorist who had been driving recklessly in Milwaukee. The depa...
    Milwaukee's police chief says an officer who survived a fatal squad car crash has been released from the hospital.More >>
    Milwaukee's police chief says an officer who survived a fatal squad car crash has been released from the hospital.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly