Incarceration rates in the US

Incarceration rates in the US

(WBRC) -

Oklahoma is now number one in the country for rate of incarceration.

The study released by the nonprofit Prison Policy Initiative says Oklahoma's incarceration rate is 1,079 per 100,000 people.

Louisiana, Mississippi, Georgia and Alabama round out the top five states.

Click this link to see the entire list and methodology.

